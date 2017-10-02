Ditch the headlines telling you what to eat, not to eat. Here’s how to live healthier.

The magazines at the grocery checkout line are so bossy. Always telling us what to eat, not eat and how to feel about eating. My guess is no one listens since they keep shouting the same messages every month.
Here are my recommendations on three of their more common themes.
▪ You think you should be eating more vegetables but feel you don’t have the time or are tired of veggies going bad in the refrigerator. If time is the issue, add vegetables to meals you should have time to eat. Toss spinach and tomatoes into a morning omelet, snack on baby carrots and cukes with humus during the day or try an energizing juice blend of beets, carrots and celery. Frozen vegetables will banish the rotten veggies blues. For best taste, get frozen foods into the home freezer as soon as possible. Considering Miami traffic snarls, I always bring an insulated bag for frozen foods. Eat before the label’s expiration date and know you’re getting the great nutrition vegetables offer.
▪ You haven’t been as physically active as you think you should be. Activity does not mean going to the gym or an exercise class. Take a walk during lunch, stand up while on the phone, take the stairs in the parking garage, or go on the web and search office exercise. I am sitting on an exercise ball while writing this and staying balanced is burning some calories. If you need a movement reminder, download the app Stand Up! The Work Break Timer.
▪ You feel guilty about eating a sweet or indulging at a party. It is all about balance. Enjoy what the parties have to offer and when home, enjoy the more nutritious foods. Giving yourself permission to eat is an effective way to reduce guilt, stress and overeating.
Sheah Rarback is a registered dietitian on the faculty of the University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine. Follow her on Twitter @sheahrarback.
Comments