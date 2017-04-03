Want to lower your blood fat levels? Eat nuts after a meal

1:28 Josh Richardson discusses the final seconds of the loss against Denver Pause

0:28 Families of murder victims want same speedy investigations as in police shooting cases

0:41 Pollo Tropical looks to get back on top

1:20 Colombia: 154 dead after rivers overflow, toppling homes

2:52 Congress urged to provide more oversight to MMA community

0:59 Wyclef Jean being handcuffed by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

1:26 Taylor Townsend gets big win

1:15 Voter tells of disruption at polling site

1:54 Anthony Bourdain: Jose Andres risked everything to take a principled stand