Want good eyes and great health? Eat more greens and goji berries

Most people have a system in the body that needs extra care.
For many of my patients it is the GI tract. I regularly hear issues of reflux, irritable bowel and constipation. Eyes are my vulnerable area. Even though I was an avid carrot consumer during my youth, it wasn’t enough to beat my genetics. I’ve written before about increasing lutein to promote a denser macula, which is a winner for eyes and your health when you increase eggs, dark greens and avocado.
I recently attended a lecture by Orlando ophthalmologist Dr. Shalesh Kaushal.
According to Kaushal, the retina has the largest blood supply, oxygen consumption and concentration of omega 3 fatty acids per unit volume in the body. The retina is part of the brain and might be the best barometer of overall health and nutrition.
Food and nutrients are at the core of his prevention plan. Decreasing inflammation with these recommendations positively impacts the entire body:
1. Increase intake of dark greens and berries.
2. When eating kale or broccoli, cut it and wait 40 minutes before cooking to release compounds.
3. Consider adding goji berries to your diet. They are very high in astaxanthin, a powerful antioxidant that protects cells from damage. Tibetan monks call a goji berry drink the elixir of life.
4. If you have retina risk factors and are taking a fish oil supplement, consider a switch to krill oil. The downside of krill oil is that it is more expensive. The plus is that in addition to omega 3 fatty acids, it also contains astaxanthin.
Sheah Rarback is a registered dietitian on the faculty of the University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine.
