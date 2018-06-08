This weekend, step into an RV with a mission to combat skin cancer

Freaked out by a new sun splotch?
This weekend, step inside the Skin Cancer Foundation's 38-foot RV and let a professional take care of it.
After stops in Virginia Beach, Nashville and Atlanta, the foundation's mobile cancer education program will land in the Miami area this Saturday, settling in front of Miami Beach's Clevelander Hotel, 1020 Ocean Dr. The RV is outfitted with a waiting room and two exam rooms where dermatologists will offer a free skin-cancer screening to anyone interested. Visitors can also nab sunscreen samples distributed by Walgreens.
Affecting one in five Americans, skin cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer. This year, the foundation estimates that doctors in Florida will diagnose nearly 8,000 people with melanoma, one of the deadliest skin cancers.
If detected early, though, skin cancer is usually curable. That's why the foundation wanted to create something that would challenge "people's instincts to procrastinate," says Dan Latore, executive director of the Skin Cancer Foundation.
"We needed a program that would eliminate all the excuses that prevent people from having their skin examined," he said. Screenings take roughly 10 minutes.
The RV will be stationed at the Clevelander from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
