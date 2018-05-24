You've survived cancer, but your brain is fuzzy after the chemo. Here's what to do.

Amanda Aiello, second from right, stands between her parents, Shannon Aiello, left, and Dana Aiello, right, with members of a team from Broward Health's STARS program who helped her transition back to school after she beat cancer. They are, from left, Kasey Castro, a child life specialist, Joan Schreier, an art therapist, and Melissa Stachowiak, a Broward Health pediatric oncology social worker. Broward Health