How to help your child if they’ve lived through a mass shooting — or any shooting

Mourners bring flowers as they pay tribute at a memorial for the 17 victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. The students and parents were at the school on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, for an open house, the first time they returned to the school after the Feb. 14, 2018, mass shooting, which killed 14 students and three educators. David Santiago dsantiago@miamiherald.com