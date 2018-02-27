What is celiac disease? It’s not a wheat allergy and it’s not a fad

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:01 Born 1945-1965? Get tested for hepatitis C Pause 1:23 Getting sick: Fact vs. Fiction 1:13 Coffee vs. energy drinks: A caffeine wake-up call 4:14 Lowering Rejection Risk in Organ Transplants 1:00 It's only temporary - smartphone blindness 0:49 Marc Buoniconti signs copies of his book at Columbus High School 1:12 Jovan Moss 1:44 Air Force special-ops trainee Paul Casas, on being diagnosed with Moyamoya disease, a rare brain disease. 1:40 Cancer Yoga Class 1:03 Pedal power for the environment Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Wheat has been used for thousands of years as the foundation of our diet. But many Americans have a condition called celiac disease, which is an intolerance to wheat, barley and rye. Its symptoms can be subtle, but if you don't stick to a gluten-free diet you could be damaging your body without even knowing it. Mayo Clinic

Wheat has been used for thousands of years as the foundation of our diet. But many Americans have a condition called celiac disease, which is an intolerance to wheat, barley and rye. Its symptoms can be subtle, but if you don't stick to a gluten-free diet you could be damaging your body without even knowing it. Mayo Clinic