More Videos

Getting sick: Fact vs. Fiction 1:23

Getting sick: Fact vs. Fiction

Pause
Coffee vs. energy drinks: A caffeine wake-up call 1:13

Coffee vs. energy drinks: A caffeine wake-up call

Lowering Rejection Risk in Organ Transplants 4:14

Lowering Rejection Risk in Organ Transplants

It's only temporary - smartphone blindness 1:00

It's only temporary - smartphone blindness

Marc Buoniconti signs copies of his book at Columbus High School 0:49

Marc Buoniconti signs copies of his book at Columbus High School

Jovan Moss 1:12

Jovan Moss

Air Force special-ops trainee Paul Casas, on being diagnosed with Moyamoya disease, a rare brain disease. 1:44

Air Force special-ops trainee Paul Casas, on being diagnosed with Moyamoya disease, a rare brain disease.

Cancer Yoga Class 1:40

Cancer Yoga Class

Pedal power for the environment 1:03

Pedal power for the environment

Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction 2:44

Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction

Born 1945-1965? Get tested for hepatitis C

Baby boomers are five times more likely to have hepatitis C. Most people living with hepatitis C do not know they are infected. In this video, the CDC recommendation that everyone born from 1945-1965 is reinforced with those numbers appearing in everyday life.
CDC
Getting sick: Fact vs. Fiction

Health & Fitness

Getting sick: Fact vs. Fiction

You may have heard that going outside in the winter without a hat on will result in catching a cold, but is that really true? A doctor separates fact from fiction when it comes to what actually causes us to get sick.

Lowering Rejection Risk in Organ Transplants

Health & Fitness

Lowering Rejection Risk in Organ Transplants

Among the more than 120,000 Americans waiting for an organ transplant, thousands are told their likelihood of rejection may be too high to take the risk. However, at Mayo Clinic, some of these highly-sensitized patients are still being given their 2nd chance at life.

It's only temporary - smartphone blindness

Health & Fitness

It's only temporary - smartphone blindness

Smartphone habits may force doctors to ask patients a few more questions when diagnosing vision or neurological problems. “I think if a person experiences a temporary loss of vision in one eye, that’s potentially a very important problem for which they should seek medical attention,” says Mayo Clinic neurologist Dr. Dean Wingerchuk. “But, it doesn’t always mean there’s an abnormality.”

Air Force special-ops trainee Paul Casas, on being diagnosed with Moyamoya disease, a rare brain disease.

Health & Fitness

Air Force special-ops trainee Paul Casas, on being diagnosed with Moyamoya disease, a rare brain disease.

Paul Casas, a 28-year-old Special Ops Air Force trainee, first became aware of his symptoms when his left arm would go numb and his memory began to slip. He was diagnosed wtih Moyamoya disease, a rare condition that causes blood flow to the brain to be restricted. A University of Miami neurosurgeon, Jacques Morcos, M.D., operated on him on May 24 at Jackson Memorial, performing a double-barrel bypass that would essentially give him a new artery to supply blood flow to the right side of his brain. Four days after the operation, Casas was discharged from the hospital, cured. His symptoms immediately disappeared, with his memory immediately coming back. Casas shared his experience at a new conference on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

Cancer Yoga Class

Health & Fitness

Cancer Yoga Class

Rosaelena Valencia, 64, a breast cancer survivor, participates in Miami CancerInstitutes' Gentle Yoga For Survivors class on Tuesday, May 24, 2017.

Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction

Miami-Dade County

Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction

More than half million people have died between 2000 and 2015 from opioids. Today, opioid deaths are considered an epidemic. To understand the struggle individuals undergo once addicted to these drugs, we take a closer look at what happens to your body on

Kendall Baptist Hospital hosts a community session on the Zika virus

Health & Fitness

Kendall Baptist Hospital hosts a community session on the Zika virus

Stephanie Mihlbauer, 28, who is more than four months pregnant, talks about why she is attending a Zika Information Session at West Kendall Baptist Hospital on Tuesday, April 4, 2017. The free session hosted by Baptist Health South Florida invited experts who gave updates on new research, provided tips for prevention and answered questions about the Zika virus.

What is a concussion?

Health & Fitness

What is a concussion?

Learn exactly what a concussion is and why it is so important to allow your brain to fully recover. Traumatic brain injuries contribute to "a substantial number of deaths and cases of permanent disability" each year, according to the CDC. In 2010, 2.5 million TBIs occurred either as an isolated injury or along with other injuries.