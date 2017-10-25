More Videos

Lowering Rejection Risk in Organ Transplants 4:14

Lowering Rejection Risk in Organ Transplants

Pause
It's only temporary - smartphone blindness 1:00

It's only temporary - smartphone blindness

Marc Buoniconti signs copies of his book at Columbus High School 0:49

Marc Buoniconti signs copies of his book at Columbus High School

Jovan Moss 1:12

Jovan Moss

Air Force special-ops trainee Paul Casas, on being diagnosed with Moyamoya disease, a rare brain disease. 1:44

Air Force special-ops trainee Paul Casas, on being diagnosed with Moyamoya disease, a rare brain disease.

Cancer Yoga Class 1:40

Cancer Yoga Class

Pedal power for the environment 1:03

Pedal power for the environment

Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction 2:44

Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction

Kendall Baptist Hospital hosts a community session on the Zika virus 1:09

Kendall Baptist Hospital hosts a community session on the Zika virus

Pregnant woman recovers from brain surgery at UHealth 1:41

Pregnant woman recovers from brain surgery at UHealth

Coffee vs. energy drinks: A caffeine wake-up call

Cleveland Clinic
Lowering Rejection Risk in Organ Transplants

Health & Fitness

Lowering Rejection Risk in Organ Transplants

Among the more than 120,000 Americans waiting for an organ transplant, thousands are told their likelihood of rejection may be too high to take the risk. However, at Mayo Clinic, some of these highly-sensitized patients are still being given their 2nd chance at life.

It's only temporary - smartphone blindness

Health & Fitness

It's only temporary - smartphone blindness

Smartphone habits may force doctors to ask patients a few more questions when diagnosing vision or neurological problems. “I think if a person experiences a temporary loss of vision in one eye, that’s potentially a very important problem for which they should seek medical attention,” says Mayo Clinic neurologist Dr. Dean Wingerchuk. “But, it doesn’t always mean there’s an abnormality.”

Air Force special-ops trainee Paul Casas, on being diagnosed with Moyamoya disease, a rare brain disease.

Health & Fitness

Air Force special-ops trainee Paul Casas, on being diagnosed with Moyamoya disease, a rare brain disease.

Paul Casas, a 28-year-old Special Ops Air Force trainee, first became aware of his symptoms when his left arm would go numb and his memory began to slip. He was diagnosed wtih Moyamoya disease, a rare condition that causes blood flow to the brain to be restricted. A University of Miami neurosurgeon, Jacques Morcos, M.D., operated on him on May 24 at Jackson Memorial, performing a double-barrel bypass that would essentially give him a new artery to supply blood flow to the right side of his brain. Four days after the operation, Casas was discharged from the hospital, cured. His symptoms immediately disappeared, with his memory immediately coming back. Casas shared his experience at a new conference on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

Cancer Yoga Class

Health & Fitness

Cancer Yoga Class

Rosaelena Valencia, 64, a breast cancer survivor, participates in Miami CancerInstitutes' Gentle Yoga For Survivors class on Tuesday, May 24, 2017.

Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction

Miami-Dade County

Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction

More than half million people have died between 2000 and 2015 from opioids. Today, opioid deaths are considered an epidemic. To understand the struggle individuals undergo once addicted to these drugs, we take a closer look at what happens to your body on

Kendall Baptist Hospital hosts a community session on the Zika virus

Health & Fitness

Kendall Baptist Hospital hosts a community session on the Zika virus

Stephanie Mihlbauer, 28, who is more than four months pregnant, talks about why she is attending a Zika Information Session at West Kendall Baptist Hospital on Tuesday, April 4, 2017. The free session hosted by Baptist Health South Florida invited experts who gave updates on new research, provided tips for prevention and answered questions about the Zika virus.

What is a concussion?

Health & Fitness

What is a concussion?

Learn exactly what a concussion is and why it is so important to allow your brain to fully recover. Traumatic brain injuries contribute to "a substantial number of deaths and cases of permanent disability" each year, according to the CDC. In 2010, 2.5 million TBIs occurred either as an isolated injury or along with other injuries.

Can You Really Suffer From a Broken Heart

Health & Fitness

Can You Really Suffer From a Broken Heart

You've probably heard it in the movies--a person becoming so sad that they die of a 'broken heart'. While it's not usually a fatal event, there is such a thing as 'Broken Heart Syndrome'. Dr. Steven Nissen, a cardiologist at Cleveland Clinic, says Broken Heart Syndrome most often occurs after a person has suffered an extreme emotional experience and the symptoms mimic those of a heart attack.