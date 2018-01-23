They may have cancer. But they’ll be at the starting line.

More Videos 1:27 Knife- and pipe-wielding suspect is shot dead after trying to attack police Pause 2:31 Former St. Francis student talks about her grooming by softball coach for sexual relationship. 1:41 Florida Keys canal filled with storm debris months after Hurricane Irma 1:15 Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season 1:32 "Dreamers," supporters march to Sen. Marco Rubio's office 1:28 History Channel announces special program on the history of global soccer 1:44 Mark Richt discusses the Miami Hurricanes' Orange Bowl loss 1:58 U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle 1:02 Adam Gase talks about Ryan Tannehill's surgery 0:44 Five things to know about Stormy Daniels Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Cancer won't stop this woman from finishing the Miami Marathon Abdi Sanz participates in a training session with the FDC training group at Regatta Park in Coconut Grove on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. Sanz will be walking the 26.2-mile Miami Marathon on Sunday, despite having cancer and other illnesses. She wants to inspire people to go for their dreams. Abdi Sanz participates in a training session with the FDC training group at Regatta Park in Coconut Grove on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. Sanz will be walking the 26.2-mile Miami Marathon on Sunday, despite having cancer and other illnesses. She wants to inspire people to go for their dreams. Roberto Koltun, Edited by Matias J. Ocner Miami Herald Staff

