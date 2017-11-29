She went in for a minor procedure. Now she’s vomiting excrement.

If you think your day is going badly, think about others suffering great misfortune.
A British woman named Kelly Yeoman is one of those people.
Friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help this young woman with a terrible problem.
The good news is that the financial goal of £10,702k has been reached — the goal was £10k, approximately $13,500 — to pay for a private specialist.
Never miss a local story.
Back in August, due to a surgical error during a procedure to treat endometriosis, Yeoman’s bowel was nicked. She soon developed an infection that required two further surgeries.
“As a result, her bowel is now unable to function, she is now horrifically fecally impacted,” reads the page.
An X-ray shows how impacted she is; you can barely see anything else but fecal matter.
“She is regularly vomiting a foul mixture of her last meal and her own excrement,” the post continues, “and she is struggling to breathe.”
Yeoman is in St. Michael’s Hospital in Bristol, England, on major painkillers, awaiting a solution from a specialist, the BBC reports. One major complication is that she is allergic to many types of medication.
“At any moment, her bowel could perforate, which (if she is lucky enough to survive the complications) will result in a colostomy bag for the rest of her life. She is allergic to many things including latex and oral antibiotics and has a number of health issues, all of which need to be carefully considered. Nothing seems to be working and we are watching her go gradually downhill – she is almost unrecognisable as our happy, strong and determined friend. Every day she seems to fade further away and we are all beginning to fear the worst.”
The 34 year old is receiving well wishes on a Facebook page.
The hospital where she is a patient thinks her care has been adequate, and say they are trying to treat her properly.
Chief nurse Carolyn Mills, University Hospitals Bristol NHS Foundation Trust, which runs St Michael’s Hospital, told the BBC: “We are so sorry to hear that Kelly Yeoman has concerns and questions about her treatment at St Michael’s Hospital. She has not raised these with us since she had the procedure in August and this means that we've not had the chance to either talk to her or investigate those concerns.”
Comments