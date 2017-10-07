Marc Buoniconti — paralyzed at 19 — says hit on the football field ‘saved my life’

More Videos 1:54 St. Thomas Aquinas DE-LB Nik Bonitto on 14-0 win over Deerfield Beach Pause 1:26 Coast Guard crews deliver medical supplies in Puerto Rico 1:18 Farm Share helping to feed those still hungry after Irma 2:04 Why do we still need courtroom sketch artists? 1:38 Miami Dolphins Jay Cutler talks to media after practice 2:29 Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler says he is comfortable with the team 2:10 Braxton Berrios discusses FSU and possible storm 3:07 UM defensive coordinator Manny Diaz talks FSU and tropical storm 2:21 Havana cleans up after Irma but other areas on the island still struggle 2:33 Hurricanes linebacker Shaq Quarterman discusses upcoming Florida State game Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Marc Buoniconti: 'Despite all of this, I feel lucky' Marc Buoniconti credits the injury on the football field that left him paralyzed from the shoulders down when he was 19 with giving him a new purpose in life. Marc Buoniconti credits the injury on the football field that left him paralyzed from the shoulders down when he was 19 with giving him a new purpose in life. José A. Iglesias Miami Herald

Marc Buoniconti credits the injury on the football field that left him paralyzed from the shoulders down when he was 19 with giving him a new purpose in life. José A. Iglesias Miami Herald