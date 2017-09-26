Your child has hearing loss — now what?

In May 2016: About 50 children had their hearing tested through a program by the University of Miami Ear Institute and Oliver's Hearing Aid Bank and the Overtown Youth Center. About 15 kids 'failed'; 10 then had ear wax removed by Dr. Kari Morgenstein, were retested and passed. The rest were referred for follow-up. Shown are Katrina Acosta, coordinator of the Children's Hearing Program at UM's Miller School of Medicine; audiologist Dr. Morgenstein; Oliver Stern, who was born deaf and founded Oliver's Hearing Aid Bank; and deaf educator Lidia Loarca. Miami Herald File