This all-terrain jogging stroller can break, and hurt the child inside

About 28,000 all-terrain jogging strollers were recalled after four of them were reported to break, in one case cutting and bruising a child.
Delta’s stroller brand “J is for Jeep” failed to live up to the rigors of fitness-minded multi-tasking parents and the sturdy status of a three-wheel all-terrain transportation device. A stroller leg bracket can break, and down can come baby, stroller and all.
“The firm has received four reports of the stroller leg bracket breaking, including one report of a child falling from a stroller and receiving cuts and bruises,” says the recall notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
“J is for Jeep” is on the stroller’s sun canopy and the gold star-in-a-circle logo on the stroller seat. Two wheels are in back and one in front.
Delta is offering repair, not a refund, for the strollers, which were sold in Target and Walmart from August 2015 to August 2016 for $130 to $160. The model number and lot number are printed on the left bottom frame support.
Consumers can call Delta at 800-377-3777 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday, or email at recall@deltachildren.com.
