If you’re a parent, you need to know this pediatrician

There are more than 4 million children in Florida and Dr. Jeffrey Brosco just became responsible for them.
Brosco is a pediatrician at the University of Miami and a bioethicist with Jackson Memorial Hospital. And as Florida’s new deputy secretary for Children’s Medical Services, he now oversees everything from Florida’s poison control hotline to a state-run insurance program for extremely sick children.
Brosco sat down with Health News Florida’s Sammy Mack to talk about his new job. Below is an edited excerpt of their conversation:
Q. How has your work as a pediatrician prepared you for this role?
Brosco: A person’s health, and especially child’s health, is not just about their medical conditions. It’s also about their school, and their neighborhood, and their family, and violence in the community, and if there are playgrounds.
Events that children live through, their environment, how they grow up — actually gets written into their biology, gets written into their bodies. If you look at the most important health issues in the United States, things like stroke and cardiac disease and cancer, almost all that starts as a child.
To read the complete story, go to Miami Pediatrician Now Taking Care of 4 Million Kids
