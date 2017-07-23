Sex capsules with undeclared Viagra and Cialis ingredients are recalled

Days after coffee too similar to Viagra was recalled, a supplement with the active ingredients in Viagra and Cialis has been taken off the shelves.
Ultra Shop Supplement markets Super Panther 7X as a sexual enhancement capsule, but the Food and Drug Administration found sildenafil and tadalafil in the capsules. The presence of those ingredients, not declared in the packaging, makes it an unapproved, untested drug subject to recall.
Sildenafil is what makes Viagra work while tadalafil puts the happy in Cialis, both prescription drugs. As the recall notice states, combining sildenafil or tadalafil with nitrates prescribed for diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol or heart disease can lead to fatal cardiovascular collapse.
Consumers can return the pills to the place of purchase for a refund. Those who bought directly from Ultra Shop Supplement can call the company at 888-246-9664 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and request to return the recalled products.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments