Your blood can tell how well you’re aging — and maybe how long you’re likely to live

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet Pause

0:43 Can You Really Suffer From a Broken Heart

2:05 "Miracle Fruit" packs a powerful punch for cancer patients

1:26 FIU QB leads teammates to church

3:01 Debra's Story: Why tanning is not worth it

1:01 How holiday music may help your health

4:04 Scheck Hillel Community School combines yoga with storytelling

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

0:57 How holiday music may help your health