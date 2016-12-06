One pill to help with sex, one to help with weight loss, are under a recall

0:48 Motorcycle ridding thieves rob Hialeah gas station at gun point Pause

1:39 New Everglades exhibit at Zoo Miami

0:45 Fins' Tannehill talks loss to Ravens

2:58 Dakota Access pipeline protesters give their reasons for joining Standing Rock

1:09 Dolphins' Albert: We got punched in the mouth

4:41 Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says.

1:55 Adam Beasley recaps the Dolphins' loss against Ravens

2:50 'The girls sense something is going to happen' - conjoined twins Eva and Erika Sandoval prepare for separation surgery

1:14 911 call from Kanye West's doctor, requesting police and paramedics