You can get free tests for diabetes in lobby of West Kendall Baptist Hospital

If you want to be screened for diabetes and don’t know where to go, look no further than the Healthy Hub.
Located in West Kendall Baptist Hospital’s main lobby, users can find their risk of developing diabetes by answering lifestyle questions and getting their vitals taken by nurses. Nurses will record blood glucose levels, your body mass index and percentage of body fat.
Then, using software by the tech company LifeWallet, the Healthy Hub will assess whether the user is at risk for diabetes. The software follows American Heart Association guidelines.
The process takes about 15 minutes. After that, patients will get health tips and a referral for follow-up care, if needed.
The Healthy Hub is a partnership between the West Kendall Baptist Hospital and LifeWallet.
Healthy Hub’s technology allows patients and their healthcare providers to work together, said Edwin Rivera, a spokesman for LifeWallet.
“You’ve heard it takes a village? We’re enabling the village to be connected,” he said. “We hope that this is going to bring an enormous amount of benefit not just to West Kendall but to South Florida, and eventually the rest of the country. This is what healthcare looks like in the future.”
The hub is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.
