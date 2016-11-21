How to get rid of a liposuction depression

Q. I had liposuction approximately three years ago and have recently seen that I have a depression in my buttocks. Is there anything I can do short of surgery?
A. First, the depression may have been there before your operation and it became accentuated after your liposuction. Or the depression may have been as a result of overzealous liposuction. Whatever the reason, various fillers may be helpful to you.
Sculptra ( L-polylactic acid) is a filler that can be injected in the area and allows your own collagen to fill in the defect. Within a few days, the fluid is absorbed in the depression. After approximately three to six weeks, your own collagen will fill in the defect. The defect may be corrected with either one, two or three sessions. The results usually last approximately one year or more.
Voluma or any one of the many hyaluronic acid fillers, including Restylane or Juvéderm, can also be used. These fillers usually last anywhere from six months up to 1 1/2 years. If you’re looking for a complete correction, however, fat grafting from your own body will likely fit the bill. The good news is that you can choose any one of these options.
Dr. Carlos Wolf is a partner in Miami Plastic Surgery and is board certified. Email your questions to him at Cwolf@miamiplasticsurgery.com.
