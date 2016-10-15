Photo gallery: 21st Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure | Sat., Oct. 15, 2016

As the sun rises early Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, breast cancer survivors fill the central walkway at Bayfront in downtown Miami for a Survivor Procession. It launched the 21st annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, a 5K run/walk to raise awareness and money for breast cancer research.
MARSHA HALPER
mhalper@miamiherald.com
The Step Ahead All-Stars Cheer and Dance team in Sweetwater lead the start of the Survivor Procession of the 21st annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami. The annual event raises awareness and money for breast cancer research.
Eight-year breast cancer survivor Sandra Bennett of Florida City holds her beagle Tyson during the Survivor Ceremony at the 21st annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami. Thousands of participants entered the Miami/Ft. Lauderdale 5K run/walk to raise awareness and money for breast cancer research.
Bicyclists wait to start out just before the 5K run/walk of the 21st annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in downtown Miami. Thousands of participants entered the Miami/Ft. Lauderdale event to raise awareness and money for breast cancer research.
Patricia and Eduardo Tinoco of Miami celebrate after starting the 21st annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in downtown Miami. Patricia Tinoco is a 14-year breast cancer survivor.
Carla Hill of unincorporated Miami-Dade County celebrates at the finish line of the 5K run/walk of the 21st annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in downtown Miami. This is the 13th year Hill has participated in the event, as part of the d'Limers team. Hill is a nine-year-survivor of breast cancer.
Wearing a colorful hula ensemble, Danny Benn of North Miami nears the finish line for the 21st annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, early Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in downtown Miami. "Every year I do something different. It's a time when everyone can use a smile," Benn said. “I raised $1,030 this year. Everybody know somebody who's been affected” by breast cancer.
Members of a team from MCI show their spirit after starting the 21st annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in downtown Miami on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Miami Dade College's Miami Culinary Institute students serve breakfast dishes — including vegetable frittatas, turkey burritos, fruit salad and pink oatmeal — to breast cancer survivors before the start of the 21st annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami. Thirty student volunteers from MCI provided a healthy start to the day to an estimated 800 breast cancer survivors. Thousands of participants entered the Miami/Ft. Lauderdale 5K run/walk to raise awareness and money for breast cancer research.
Margarita Amores, a five-year breast cancer survivor who lives in Miramar, wears a Survivor medal as she celebrates completing the 21st annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in downtown Miami. Amores's husband and daughter accompanied her to the event. Thousands of participants entered the Miami/Ft. Lauderdale 5K run/walk to raise awareness and money for breast cancer research.
Breast cancer survivors standing on stage hold their Faces of a Warrior portraits during the Survivor Ceremony at the 21st annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in downtown Miami. Thousands of participants entered the Miami/Ft. Lauderdale 5K run/walk to raise awareness and money for breast cancer research.
Yvette Fish, center, holds a sign proclaiming she is a six-year survivor of breast cancer, during the Survivor Procession at the 21st annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in downtown Miami.
People taking part in the 21st annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure walk on rain-slicked Biscayne Boulevard on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in downtown Miami. Thousands of participants entered the Miami/Ft. Lauderdale event to raise awareness and money for breast cancer research. The Freedom Tower at Miami Dade College is at the back.
Volunteer Austin Sanchez, 17, of Miami offers a rose to Kimberly Peters-Nuñez de la Torre of Davie before the Survivor Procession of the 21st annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in downtown Miami. Diagnosed three years ago with breast cancer, Peters-Nuñez de la Torre said she now is healthy. She attended the event with her husband and son.
Members of the Team SOS (Save Our Sisters) Miami Dragonboat race team take part in the Survivor Procession at the start of the 21st annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, early Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami. The Miami/Ft. Lauderdale event is a 5K run/walk to raise awareness and money for breast cancer research.
Ten-year breast cancer survivor Sonya Bain of Miami, center, flashes a bright smile before walking in a Survivor Procession at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. The procession launched the 21st annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.
Breast cancer survivors hold up roses during a Survivor Ceremony to launch the 21st annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, early Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami. At right, wearing a grey T-shirt, is Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, an eight-year survivor of breast cancer. Wasserman Schultz spoke briefly during the ceremony.
Runners start the 5K Certified Run during the 21st annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in downtown Miami. Thousands of participants entered the Miami/Ft. Lauderdale 5K run/walk to raise awareness and money for breast cancer research.
Josepa Reyes-Sanin of Miami is cheered as she powers her wheelchair to the finish line of the 5K run/walk of the 21st annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in downtown Miami. Reyes-Sanin said she alternated walking and using her wheelchair to take part in the event, which she entered in honor of a friend who passed away from breast cancer.
