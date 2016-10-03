Local fitness events help you get moving

Burger King Beach Run: The fourth annual run benefits scholarships for Miami-Dade County high school seniors through the Burger King McLamore Foundation’s Scholars program. Features a 5K and a 10K race. Participants may walk or run. 6 a.m. Saturday; Lummus Park, South Beach, 10th Street and Ocean Drive, Miami Beach. $30. 305-378-3186 or http://bkbeachrun.com/.
FitExpo at Fort Lauderdale: Attendees can meet fitness celebrities, discover more than 150 health and wellness products and services, have access to free fitness classes and cooking demos and witness live fitness competitions. 10 a.m. Saturday; Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center, 1950 Eisenhower Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. $40. http://www.thefitexpo.com/index.asp.
Get in Gear Community Bike Ride: An ACHIEVE wellness initiative, in partnership with the North Miami Parks and Recreation Department and the North Miami Police Department, encourages a healthier lifestyle through exercise and a more nutritional diet. Helmets are required for all participants 16 and under; 8 a.m. Saturday; MOCA Plaza, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami. Free. 305-895-9840.
Miami Beach Ciclovía: Everyone is invited to stroll, cycle, skateboard and Rollerblade along Washington Avenue, which is closed to traffic from Fifth to 16th streets for this event. Other activities include yoga, fitness and Zumba classes. Attendees traveling to the event by car may park at the garages on Collins Avenue at Seventh, 13th and 16th streets. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday; Fifth Street and Washington Avenue, Miami Beach. Free.
Coral Gables Hospital hosts free lecture on bariatric surgery: Learn the facts on weight-loss surgery with Dr. Werner Andrade, bariatric surgeon on the medical staff of Coral Gables Hospital. The 7 p.m. session is in English, the 7:30 p.m. session is in Spanish, Tuesday; Coral Gables Hospital, 3100 Douglas Rd., Coral Gables. Free. Valet parking validated. Space is limited. Call 877-346-0709 to register.
Comeback Trail 5K Series: The 5K walk/run encourages stroke survivors, caregivers and the broader community to come back strong from a stroke. The event will kick off at 8:30 a.m. at Huizenga Plaza in Buber Park in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, Oct. 8. Fees are $25 for stroke survivors. Receive a fifth registration for free when you register four people on a team. For information, go to https://donate.stroke.org/fort-lauderdale/events/2016-comeback-trail-fort-lauderdale-fl/e67988
Mobile Fort Lauderdale Veterans’ Center: The center offers veterans confidential counseling for post-traumatic stress issues, marriage and family counseling and information on VA benefits information. Veterans and their family members can stop by and receive information on Vet Center services. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday; Nova Southeastern Don Taft University Center, 3301 College Ave., Davie. Free. Call Angela Yehl at 954-262-8299 or email yehl@nova.edu.
Meditation & yoga classes: Learn simple ways to reduce stress, renew energy and improve health. No registration is required. Bring a mat. Children must be accompanied by an adult; 6:15-7:45 p.m. Thursday; North Miami Public Library, 835 NE 132nd St., North Miami. Free. 305-891-5535 or www.NorthMiamiFL.gov.
Eye exams & glasses: The Florida Optometry Eye Health Fund, in coordination with the Miami Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired, offers free eye examinations and glasses to eligible children. Miami Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 601 SW Eighth Ave., Miami. 786-362-7515.
