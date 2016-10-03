Designer glass pieces to be auctioned off to raise funds for Sylvester

To kick off October as Breast Cancer Awareness month, Luminaire founders Nasir and Nargis Kassamali will host GlasLove, an online and live auction of glass pieces from top designers and architects.
Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Braman Family Breast Cancer Institute at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami. The live auction and gala will take place Thursday evening and include a preview at Luminaire Lab, followed by a dinner at the Moore Building in the Design District.
In 2006, the Kassamalis launched the first auction of the Love series, called PuppyLove. GlasLove is the fourth event in the series, which features one-of-a kind glass works by noted designers and architects. To date, the project has raised $450,000 for Sylvester.
The Kassamalis created these auctions after Nargis was diagnosed with breast cancer. Over the past 12 years, she has survived five bouts of breast cancer.
“Everyone has been affected by cancer. There is nobody on this earth that can say, ‘I don’t know anybody that has cancer,’” Nasir said.
Having seen firsthand the effects of cancer on various people in his life, Nasir chose glass as the main material of design, reflecting both its strength and fragility.
“I love my wife so much, and I’m so happy that she is alive,” he said. “Every day she is alive is a celebration for us. Instead of privately celebrating it, I want other people in the world to celebrate with me.”
If you go
The online auction GlasLove will continue through Oct. 11. It can be accessed at https://www.phillips.com/feature/glaslove
The live auction and gala dinner will take place Thursday, starting with cocktails and a preview from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Luminaire Lab, 3901 NE Second Ave. The gala dinner will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Moore Building in the Miami Design District, 3841 NE Second Ave. Tickets cost $250 per person.
For information, email Fabiola Velez at fabiola.velez@luminaire.com or call 305-437-7975, ext. 1037.
