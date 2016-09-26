Does standing on your head hurt your heart?

Tracy Towle Humphrey's concern about an outbreak of Zika near her Upper Eastside Miami neighborhood, especially while being six-months pregnant, inspired her and her husband to outfit their home and yard with a multitude of zappers, sprays and a 24/7 propane fueled mosquito magnet machine.
Drinking water is essential to good health. However, drinking too much water causes low sodium levels and can result in a mild to life-threatening condition called hyponatremia. A new study released in the New England Journal of Medicine found an increase of hyponatremia in Ironman triathlons. The study found that women triathletes with a racing time of nine hours or more appear to be the most susceptible to hyponatremia. So, how much water should the average person drink?
Team USA footvolley practices on Sunny Isles Beach. The team will travel to Brazil to play a demonstration match at the 2016 Summer Olympics. In Footvolley, a new demonstration sport at the Rio Olympics, you can’t use your hands to get the ball over the net.
Meet a blind Ohio man who will appreciate seeing his grandchildren more than most Grandpa’s do this Father’s Day – thanks to a ‘bionic eye’ implant which allows him to see again. Aleksandra Rachitskaya, M.D. comments.
With the barrage of celebrity ‘baby bump’ photos that have exploded on the internet, many new moms worry about their pregnancy shape and wonder if their bump is too big or too small. Karen Cooper, D.O., explains why a healthy pregnancy cannot be based on the size or shape of a pregnant belly.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration finalized a new version of the nutrition label for packaged foods that reflects new scientific information. It is also designed to make it easier to make smarter choices. Here are some of the things that will be different when the new labels hit store shelves next summer.
Doctors at Baptist Health South Florida held an information session to discuss the Zika virus and pregnancy. Doctors answered questions from expectant mothers and those hoping to conceive in the near future as well.
There is a childhood obesity epidemic in the U.S., and Mayo Clinic experts say one out of three kids is overweight or obese. For some, eating fewer calories and exercising more helps them lose weight. But for others, it's not that easy. Severely obese kids area at increased risk of serious health complications, and some may benefit weight loss surgery.
A growing number of law and health care agencies are working to make naloxone (Narcan), available without a prescription. The drug is used to treat an opioid emergency, such as an overdose or a possible overdose of a prescription painkiller or, more commonly, heroin. Mayo Clinic addiction specialist Dr. Jon Ebbert says the new nasal form of naloxone makes it easier to administer than the injectable version.