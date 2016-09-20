How to help reverse your Type II diabetes

Dr. Ruben Valdes, director of Integrated Health Center of Miami, discusses how people with Type II diabetes can reduce their prescribed medications, lose weight, reduce or eliminate the risks of diabetic complications and become clinically non-diabetics. The discussion focuses on a clinical approach that has shown to facilitate the reversal of Type II Diabetes. Each guest may bring a companion; 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20; Casa Juancho, 2436 SW Eighth St., Miami. Free. For information, call 786-801-3977 or visit http://www.ihcmiami.com/events/.
Comments