Save time and money with these dinner recipes

6:39 Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier talks free agency at combine Pause

1:58 Michael's Genuine Food & Drink celebrates 10 years

1:24 The Florida Grand Opera revives the story of famed Cuban dissident writer Reinaldo Arenas in ‘Before Night Falls.’

2:40 Extortion claim goes public at Bal Harbour meeting

0:57 'El Clásico' will be played in Miami in July

0:41 Man burned after e-cig explodes on bus

6:02 In the hours after Haiti's catastrophic 2010 earthquake, then-President René Preval began to grasp the magnitude of the disaster.

1:45 Nunes: Have not seen evidence of wiretapping

1:40 Australian shepherd acts as nanny for rare Malayan tiger