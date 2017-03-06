Garlicky, salty and sweet? This dish must be Korean

Savor the flavors of Korea with this pan-roasted pork coated with a garlicky soy sauce glaze. Sticky, short-grained rice mixed with vegetables is a Korean staple. I’ve adapted this rice recipe to capture Korean flavors and shorten the preparation time.
Sesame oil, rice vinegar and low-sodium soy sauce are used in this dinner. I like to keep them on hand to add Asian flavors to many meat, rice or vegetables dishes.
Helpful Hints
▪ If pressed for time, instead of the rice recipe below, make microwave rice and stir in spinach while rice is still hot.
▪ White vinegar diluted with a little water can be used instead of rice vinegar.
Countdown
▪ Marinate pork.
▪ Make rice dish
▪ Make pork.
Shopping List
Here are the ingredients you'll need for tonight’s Dinner in Minutes.
To buy: 3/4 pound pork tenderloin, 1 small bottle low-sodium soy sauce, 1 small bottle rice vinegar, 1 bottle sesame oil, 1 small bottle honey, 1 small bottle ground ginger, 1 small package white rice, 1 small package bean sprouts, 1 bag washed, ready-to eat spinach.
Staples: Minced garlic, salt and black peppercorns.
Linda Gassenheimer is the author, most recently, of “Simply Smoothies: Fresh & Fast Diabetes-Friendly Snacks & Complete Meals” and “Fast and Flavorful: Great Diabetes Meals from Market to Table” and “The Flavors of the Florida Keys.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
Korean Pork
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
3/4 pound pork tenderloin
1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce
2 tablespoons rice vinegar
1 teaspoon minced garlic
3 teaspoon sesame oil, divided use
1 tablespoon honey
1 teaspoon ground ginger
Dash of freshly ground black pepper
Remove visible fat from pork and cut into 1-inch slices. Place in a self-seal plastic bag. Add soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, 1 teaspoon sesame oil, honey, ginger and black pepper. Seal the bag and gently shake to combine ingredients. Marinate about 5 minutes while making side dish.
Remove pork from bag and reserve marinade. Heat remaining 2 teaspoons sesame oil in a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and add the pork. Saute 2 minutes. Turn and saute 3 minutes. Remove to a plate. A meat thermometer should read 145 degrees. Add the reserved marinade to the skillet and cook 3 to 4 minutes. Spoon sauce over the pork.
Yield: 2 servings.
Per serving: 292 calories (32 percent from fat) 10.5 g fat (2.2 g saturated, 4.0 g monounsaturated), 108 cholesterol, 38.6 g protein, 10.7 g carbohydrates, 0.2 g fiber, 349 mg sodium.
Korean-Style Rice And Spinach
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
1/2 cup long-grain white rice
1 cup bean sprouts
1 1/4 cups water
2 cups washed, ready-to eat spinach
2 teaspoons sesame oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Place rice, bean sprouts and water in a saucepan. Bring to a boil and cover with a lid. Boil 10 to 12 minutes. Water should be absorbed and rice cooked. Remove from the heat and add the spinach. Stir to wilt leaves. Add sesame oil and salt and pepper to taste. Toss well.
Yield: 2 servings.
Per serving: 231 calories (20 percent from fat) 5.0 g fat (0.8 g saturated, 1.9 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 5.7 g protein, 41.2 g carbohydrates, 2.3 g fiber, 29 mg sodium.
