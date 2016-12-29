Making dumplings as easy as pie

1:57 Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore speaks to the media Pause

0:43 Can You Really Suffer From a Broken Heart

1:26 FIU QB leads teammates to church

3:46 Climbing 270 feet up to the top of a wind turbine

1:11 Mall brawl at Sawgrass Mills

0:23 Miami Hurricanes defeat West Virginia Mountaineers

1:54 Mark Richt wins first bowl game as UM head coach

2:52 Congress urged to provide more oversight to MMA community

2:24 Felicia Hambrick talks about her serious pit bull attack