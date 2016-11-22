Turkey 101: How to cook a turkey

Mary Pitman, of Pitman Family Farms and Mary's Turkeys, shares her top tips of how to cook a turkey at Whole Foods on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Fresno.
Silvia Flores / The Fresno Bee

Politics

Obama on Trump: 'Reality will force him to adjust'

In his final international speech, President Obama said it was possible that president-elect Donald Trump could try to push forward with some controversial positions but that likely “reality will force him to adjust” to how he utlimately deals with those issues.

