Barbecued chicken salad makes a quick Memorial Day meal

Here’s a quick barbecued chicken salad for Memorial Day Weekend or anytime during the summer.
The chicken, potatoes, lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers combine to make this a one dish, quick meal. The potatoes are cooked in the microwave. I add a little water and cover them while cooking. This keeps them moist and flavorful.
Helpful hints
- Any type of lettuce can be used.
- Celery, carrots or any other vegetables you have on hand can be added to the salad.
- Minced garlic can be found in the produce section of the market.
- A quick way to chop chives is to snip them with a scissors.
Countdown
- Microwave the potatoes.
- Cook the chicken.
- Assemble the salad.
Shopping list
To buy: 1/2 pound red potatoes, 3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast, 1 small bottle barbecue sauce, 1 small bottle hot pepper sauce, 1 head romaine lettuce, 1 medium tomato, 1 cucumber, 1 bottle reduced fat oil and vinegar dressing and 1 bunch fresh chives (optional)
Staples: Olive oil spray, minced garlic
Barbecued Chicken Salad
Yield 2 servings.
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
1/2 pound red potatoes
3 tablespoons water
1/4 cup barbecue sauce
1 teaspoon minced garlic
3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast
Olive oil spray
Several drops hot pepper sauce
3 cups torn romaine lettuce leaves
1 medium tomato, cut into 1-inch cubes (about 1 cup)
1/4 cup reduced fat oil and vinegar dressing
2 tablespoons chopped chives (optional)
2 slices whole grain bread
Wash potatoes, do not peel, and cut into 1/2-to-1-inch pieces. Place in a microwaveable bowl. Add water, cover and microwave on high 3 minutes. Remove and set aside.
Mix barbecue sauce, garlic and hot pepper sauce together. Set aside. Remove visible fat from chicken. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and spray with olive oil spray. Add chicken and saute 5 minutes. Turn over and spoon barbecue sauce mixture over the chicken. Cover with a lid and cook 4 to 5 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 175 degrees. Remove chicken to a cutting board and let rest while preparing the remaining salad ingredients.
Add the lettuce, tomato and cucumbers to the bowl with the potatoes. Add the oil and vinegar dressing and toss well. Cut the chicken into 1-inch pieces. Mix them with any barbecue sauce that is left on the cutting board. Add the chicken and sauce to the bowl and toss well. Divide the salad between two dinner plates and sprinkle the chives on top.
Nutrition per serving: 475 calories (16 percent from fat), 8.4 g fat (1.5 g saturated, 2.1 g monounsaturated), 128 mg cholesterol, 45.3 g protein, 53.4 g carbohydrates, 7.4 g fiber, 590 mg sodium.
