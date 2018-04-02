New England specialty perfect for leftover meat, potatoes

Red Flannel Hash is a tasty mixture of beef, potatoes and beets. It’s a New England specialty and takes its name and color from the red beets.
This is a great recipe for leftover meat and potatoes. Simply add them to a skillet with some diced canned beets and the sauce ingredients from this recipe.
There are many versions using all types of beef including corned beef. For this quick version, I used thick sliced roast beef from the Deli.
Serve with a green salad.
Never miss a local story.
Helpful hints:
A quick way to chop parsley is to snip the leaves from the stalks with a scissors.
Yellow potato or canned potatoes can be substituted for red potatoes. The canned potatoes do not need to be microwaved.
Countdown:
Prepare ingredients.
Microwave the potatoes.
Make hash.
Shopping list:
To buy: 3/4 pound red bliss potato, 1 red onion, 3/4 pound deli roast beef, 1 can beets, 1 jar Dijon mustard and 1 bunch parsley.
Staples: canola oil, garlic, flour, fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth, salt and black peppercorns.
Red Flannel Hash
Yield: 2 servings
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer.
3/4 pound red bliss potatoes, unpeeled, cut into 1/2- to 1-inch cubes
1 tablespoon canola oil
1 cup sliced red onion
4 garlic cloves, crushed
2 cups drained canned beets, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
1 tablespoon flour
1 cup fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth
1 1/2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
3/4 pound cooked deli roast beef, cut into short strips about 1-inch wide
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
Place potatoes in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high 2 minutes. Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion and saute 1 minute. Add potatoes and saute 2 minutes. Add the garlic and beets and stir to combine. Stir the flour into the vegetables. Mix the broth and mustard together and add to the skillet. Lower heat to medium and simmer 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the roast beef and salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle with parsley.
Nutrition | Per serving: 592 calories (25 percent from fat), 16.6 g fat (3.6 g saturated, 8.1 g monounsaturated), 134 mg cholesterol, 56.6 g protein, 55.2 g carbohydrates, 7.9 g fiber, 361 mg sodium.
Comments