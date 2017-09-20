You can make this version of sweet and sour chicken faster than you can have it delivered.
Dinner in Minutes

Try this easy version of sweet and sour chicken

By Linda Gassenheimer

Tribune News Service

September 20, 2017 12:15 PM

This tangy sweet and sour chicken over rice is an easy version of a Chinese traditional dish. And it’s faster than sending out for Chinese food.

Wok cooking tips: Your wok or skillet, if using one, should be very hot so that the ingredients are crisp, not steamed. I add the ingredients in stages so the wok stays hot while stir-frying.

Helpful Hints

▪ Green bell pepper can be used instead of red bell pepper.

▪ Boneless, skinless chicken breast can be used instead of chicken tenders.

Countdown

▪ Make rice and set aside.

▪ Make chicken dish.

Shopping List

▪ To buy: 3/4 pound boneless chicken tenders, 1 red bell pepper, 1 package snow peas, 1 bottle low-sodium sweet and sour sauce, 1 container fresh pineapple cubes and 1 package microwaveable brown rice.

▪ Staples: canola oil, onion, salt and black peppercorns.

Linda Gassenheimer is the author, most recently, of “Delicious One-Pot Dishes,” featuring 60 recipes designed to be stewed, braised, slow-cooked or steamed, each in a single pot. Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com

SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

3 teaspoons canola oil

3/4 pound boneless chicken tenders cut into 1/2-inch strips

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 cup sliced onion

1 cup sliced red bell pepper

1 cup snow peas, trimmed

1 cup low-sodium, bottled sweet and sour sauce

1 cup fresh pineapple cubes

Heat oil in a wok or nonstick skillet over high heat. When oil is smoking, add chicken and stir fry 3 to 4 minutes. Remove to bowl and sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Add the onion, red bell pepper and snow peas. Stir fry 2 minutes and add vegetables to the bowl. Add sweet and sour sauce and pineapple to wok. Immediately return vegetables and chicken to wok. Toss 30 seconds. Serve over rice.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 504 calories (21 percent from fat), 11.6 g fat (1.5 g saturated, 5.5 g monounsaturated), 126 mg cholesterol, 41.1 g protein, 57.9 g carbohydrates, 4.6 g fiber, 477 mg sodium.

BROWN RICE

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

1 package microwaveable brown rice (1 1/2 cups cooked)

2 teaspoons canola oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Microwave rice according to package instructions. Measure 1 1/2 cup rice and reserve remaining rice for another time. Add oil and salt and pepper to taste.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 186 calories (7.1 percent from fat), 1.5 g fat (0.4 g saturated, 0.6 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 4.2 g protein, 38.8 g carbohydrates, 2.4 g fiber, 6 mg sodium.

