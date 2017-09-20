Try this easy version of sweet and sour chicken

This tangy sweet and sour chicken over rice is an easy version of a Chinese traditional dish. And it’s faster than sending out for Chinese food.
Wok cooking tips: Your wok or skillet, if using one, should be very hot so that the ingredients are crisp, not steamed. I add the ingredients in stages so the wok stays hot while stir-frying.
Helpful Hints
▪ Green bell pepper can be used instead of red bell pepper.
▪ Boneless, skinless chicken breast can be used instead of chicken tenders.
Countdown
▪ Make rice and set aside.
▪ Make chicken dish.
Shopping List
▪ To buy: 3/4 pound boneless chicken tenders, 1 red bell pepper, 1 package snow peas, 1 bottle low-sodium sweet and sour sauce, 1 container fresh pineapple cubes and 1 package microwaveable brown rice.
▪ Staples: canola oil, onion, salt and black peppercorns.
Linda Gassenheimer is the author, most recently, of “Delicious One-Pot Dishes,” featuring 60 recipes designed to be stewed, braised, slow-cooked or steamed, each in a single pot. Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com
SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
3 teaspoons canola oil
3/4 pound boneless chicken tenders cut into 1/2-inch strips
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 cup sliced onion
1 cup sliced red bell pepper
1 cup snow peas, trimmed
1 cup low-sodium, bottled sweet and sour sauce
1 cup fresh pineapple cubes
Heat oil in a wok or nonstick skillet over high heat. When oil is smoking, add chicken and stir fry 3 to 4 minutes. Remove to bowl and sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Add the onion, red bell pepper and snow peas. Stir fry 2 minutes and add vegetables to the bowl. Add sweet and sour sauce and pineapple to wok. Immediately return vegetables and chicken to wok. Toss 30 seconds. Serve over rice.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 504 calories (21 percent from fat), 11.6 g fat (1.5 g saturated, 5.5 g monounsaturated), 126 mg cholesterol, 41.1 g protein, 57.9 g carbohydrates, 4.6 g fiber, 477 mg sodium.
BROWN RICE
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
1 package microwaveable brown rice (1 1/2 cups cooked)
2 teaspoons canola oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Microwave rice according to package instructions. Measure 1 1/2 cup rice and reserve remaining rice for another time. Add oil and salt and pepper to taste.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 186 calories (7.1 percent from fat), 1.5 g fat (0.4 g saturated, 0.6 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 4.2 g protein, 38.8 g carbohydrates, 2.4 g fiber, 6 mg sodium.
Comments