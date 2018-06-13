This spice packet in this recalled food could be a problem if you have a food allergy

A packaging snafu that could have serious consequences for those with a shellfish allergy caused the recall of Melissa's Spicy Edamame in 7-ounce packaging.
As the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice says, "The recall is a result of the incorrect spice sauce pack being packed within the Spicy Edamame product."
The sauce has oyster extract, a shellfish allergen. As the notice states, "People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to shellfish run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products."
The best-by dates on the recalled packs are 5/29/18 through 07/02/18. The product went to stores in California, Texas, Georgia, Indiana, Arizona, Louisiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Mexico and Nevada.
Anyone with questions can call World Variety Produce at 1-800-588-0151, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Eastern time.
Comments