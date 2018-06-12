Burgers versus pancakes: Miami fast food chain reacts to IHOP's marketing gimmick

Miami-based Burger King isn't taking the International House of Pancakes' marketing campaign lightly.
In response to IHOP's temporary logo rebranding as IHOB — the 'P' for pancakes is now 'B' for burgers because the California chain really wants you to know its burgers are every bit as good as the breakfast fare it has served for 60 years — Burger King has rebranded itself, too.
According to its new cover photo on Twitter and the remodeling of its logo, Burger King is now Pancake King. The photo that BK's 1.6 million Twitter followers now see is of two golden pancakes, swaddled in syrup and crowned by a gob of butter.
Burger King amusingly responded to a tweet from a follower that teased the fast food company over IHOP's logo change. BK appropriated the tag line from a recent Taylor Swift hit: "Sorry, old Burger King can't come to the phone now."
And, yes, BK has been serving pancakes since it upgraded its menu to offer breakfast items like the Croissan'wich in the early 1980s.
Wendy's took a more schoolmarm approach, wagging its finger via a tweet that dug into IHOP, er IHOB, on Monday:
"Remember when you were like 7 and thought changing your name to Thunder BearSword would be super cool? Like that, but our cheeseburgers are still better."
As for McDonald's, the fast food granddaddy, the company still represents itself with the golden arches logo and Ronald's surname. But on Tuesday afternoon they tweeted their own pancakes golden stack with a gushing, "Not to butter you up, but that's so sweet," in response to a Mickey D's breakfast fan who told the company he's not making the switch to IHOP.
Comments