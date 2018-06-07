Would you get engaged at a Hooters? For one man, it was worth the 4,600-mile trip

Arnold Kreijfelt from the Netherlands knew the perfect place to propose to his girlfriend Jessenia Motta.
It was the same spot they had their first date — Hooters of Beach Place in Fort Lauderdale, about 4,600 miles from Kreijelt's home. The pair met there in November. Motta lives in Fort Lauderdale.
Two months ago, Kreijfelt sent Hooters' management a request that he wanted to pop the question at the restaurant and bar, the chain known for its wings, beer and skimpy servers' outfits.
He picked Wednesday as the chosen day. Hooters, in response, set up an ocean-view table with candles and roses —and a bottle of ketchup, of course.
Amid applause from the staff, Kreijfelt did the traditional drop-to-a-knee stance and, in a video by Hooters, he is seen proposing to Motta, who nods her head in the affirmative.
"We want to congratulate the couple on their engagement. We were thrilled to be a part of their memorable moment and proposal when they came back to visit Hooters in Fort Lauderdale," said Kristi Quarles, Hooters' marketing director.
