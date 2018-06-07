Would you get engaged at a Hooters? For one man, it was worth the 4,600-mile trip

Man from Netherlands proposes to girlfriend at Florida Hooters Arnold Kreijelt from the Netherlands proposed to his girlfriend at the same place they had their first date, Hooters of Beach Place on Wednesday, June 6th. South Florida Hooters received the proposal request two months ago from Arnold. Anoli Management Pierre Taylor ×

