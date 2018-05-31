This ice cream has been recalled because it might have broken metal in it

H-E-B supermarket chain recalled 10 varieties of its house brand ice creams after finding broken metal in the ice cream processing equipment.

The FDA posted the latest not-food-in-your-food recall Thursday morning.

An H-E-B spokesperson said Thursday the recall was precautionary after routine maintenance revealed the broken metal in the ice cream processing equipment. H-E-B hasn't received a report of broken metal found in ice cream. But, because broken metal doesn't just disintegrate into nothingness, there might be ice cream out there with broken metal.

So, the chain recalled:

▪ EconoMax Neopolitan, in 4-quart containers, best by June 1-June 23, 2019 and 56-ounce containers, best by June 24, 2019.

▪ EconoMax Vanilla, in 4-quart containers, best by May 24-June 17, 2019 and 56-ounce containers, best by May 26-27, 2019.

▪ Hill Country Fare Neopolitan, in 4.5-quart containers, best by June 3-June 22, 2019 or best by June 17-18, 2019 (Mexico distribution) and 56-ounce containers, best by June 25, 2019.

▪ Hill Country Fare Chocolate, in 4.5-quart containers, best by June 24, 2019.

▪ Hill Country Fare Cookies & Cream, in 56-ounce containers, best by May 27-28, 2019.

▪ Hill Country Fare Strawberry Revel, in 4.5-quart containers, best by June 8-June 9, 2019.

▪ Hill Country Fare Fudge Revel, in 4.5-quart containers, best by June 7-June 8, 2019.

▪ Hill Country Fare Vanilla, in 4.5-quart containers, best by June 6-June 7, 2019.

▪ H-E-B Creamy Creations Fruit Punch Sorbet, quart containers, best by Dec. 22, 2018.

▪ H-E-B Creamy Creations Lime Sorbet, quart containers, best by Nov. 17-18, 2018.

Customers can return the product to H-E-B stores for a full refund. Anyone with questions can call H-E-B at 1-855-432-4438, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Eastern time.