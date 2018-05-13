Cookies from 'a luxury candy boutique' get recalled right before Mother's Day

Sugarfina recalled all lots of its sugar cookies nationwide after a labeling error created a problem for those with egg allergies.
The label on the white chocolate-coated cookies doesn't tell the buyer there is egg in the cookies. That's no big deal for most people. For others, as the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice states, "People who have allergies or severe sensitivities to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product."
As Sugarfina also notes, "The product is otherwise safe to consume."
The cookies were sold out of Sugarfina stores — "a luxury candy boutique" as declared on the bags of cookies — nationwide and at other stores such as Nordstrom and Total Wine. The packaging is a clear cube that held 3.5 ounces of cookies, a 2.5-pound plastic bag or a 0.8-ounce clear plastic bag.
Sugarfina locations include the Aventura Mall.
Anyone with questions can call Sugarfina at 855-784-2734, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Thursday and, on Fridays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time.
