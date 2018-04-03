The beer in glass bottles got recalled because there might be glass in the beer

Stella Artois announced a recall of some packages with 11.2-ounce bottles because the beer might contain glass particles.
Covered in this recall are certain Stella six-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs, 24-packs, single Stella bottles in “Best of Belgium” multi-packs, as well as U.S. market Stella Artois Légère six-packs and 12-packs. The company didn’t specify which lots are included in the recall in the announcement on its website. Customers must go to the recall announcement to enter information found on the bottles.
The company states that it believes the number of affected bottles is less than 1 percent of the Stella glass bottles sold in North America each year.
Customers with questions can call 1-855-215-5824, every day, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Eastern time.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
