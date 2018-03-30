This‘Cuban sandwich’ is the only Cuban food at Gitmo. We tasted it — and it was just wrong

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 90 How to make butter lambs for your Easter meal Pause 101 Extraordinary visa brings an extraordinary Italian pizza chef to Miami 74 A croqueta cake is born in Hialeah 78 You may be pouring your beer wrong. Learn how to do it right from an expert. 108 Empanada Harry's brings flavors from across Latin America 69 How to make a better pizza at home 180 Chef Massimo Bottura tries Cuban pastries 177 Christmas cookie frosting tips from a pro 94 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 125 A farmer and a church reap rewards from an organic field of dreams Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

You’re supposed to know exactly what you’re getting when you order one: ham, swiss cheese, mojo-marinated roast pork, mustard, pickles on pressed Cuban bread. That was not the case. José Iglesias José Iglesias

You’re supposed to know exactly what you’re getting when you order one: ham, swiss cheese, mojo-marinated roast pork, mustard, pickles on pressed Cuban bread. That was not the case. José Iglesias José Iglesias