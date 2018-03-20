Is that a dumpling in my chili? Mixed-up canned foods cause a recall

One lot of Southgate Hot Dog Chili Sauce in 15-ounce cans that went to 13 states is being recalled by Vietti Foods because the cans might contain Chicken and Dumplings.
Aside from these foods being very different in taste, texture and function, the Chicken and Dumplings contain egg and wheat. The Hot Dog Chili Sauce doesn’t, so egg and wheat aren’t listed on the label. That’s a big problem for people with allergies to egg or wheat who might decide to just go with the Chicken and Dumplings flow.
As the recall notice states, “People who have an allergy to eggs and/or wheat run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.”
The cans went to retail stores in Florida, Indiana, Alabama, Ohio, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Missouri, Texas, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Mississippi and Georgia. The lot No. P642 M1217 70026 can be found on the bottom of the can. Vietti Foods says this mislabeling happened at the end of the production run and doesn’t affect any other products.
Customers can return the recalled cans for a full refund. Those with questions can call 1-615-244-7864, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time.
