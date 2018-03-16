Winn-Dixie is closing six stores in South Florida

As competition in the supermarket industry tightens on several fronts, Winn-Dixie’s parent company announced Thursday it planned to close 94 under-performing stores in seven states — including six in South Florida.
The local closings:
▪ Cooper City, 2581 North Hiatus Rd.
▪ Miramar, 6301 County Line Rd.
▪ Plantation, 7139 W. Broward Blvd.
▪ Pompano Beach, 277 S. Pompano Pkwy.
▪ Tamarac, 7015 N. University Dr.
▪ West Palm Beach, 2675 S. Military Trail, a Fresco store.
These six supermarkets join 29 other Winn-Dixie or Fresco stores in Florida for a total of 35 owned by the Jacksonville-based Southeastern Grocers. The closings leave the company, which also operates Fresco and Harveys, with 582 stores.
The Tamarac supermarket was one of three full-service kosher stores in South Florida. The Aventura and Boca Raton options will remain open.
“Southeastern Grocers is faced with a critical milestone in its transformation and we have made choices for our future and long-term growth potential,” Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Southeastern, said in a statement reported by USA Today.
Winn-Dixie’s fortunes have been chipped away by the entry of Amazon into the grocery business and the online retailer’s purchase of Whole Foods Market. The continued market domination of the Publix chain, which is headquartered in Lakeland, and multiple Trader Joe’s stores opening throughout the region, also adds competition.
Earlier this month, Publix announced it was to raise employees’ pay. Publix’s stock price surged nearly 13 percent after the announcement.
Winn-Dixie’s origins trace to 1914 when the Davis family opened Davis Mercantile in Idaho. In 1925, one of the family members moved to Miami and opened a grocery store that, after several name changes, growth, and acquisitions of other companies, including Winn & Lovett and Dixie Home, came to be known as Winn-Dixie in 1955.
