There’s a problem with those blueberry waffles that you should know

In learning of an allergic reaction by a consumer, Kodiak Cakes is recalling all lots and codes of Blueberry Chia Waffles that were on grocery shelves nationwide before Monday.
Milk is the undisclosed ingredient. The FDA-posted recall notice says Kodiak Cakes was told about someone with a milk allergy who had a reaction and the listed ingredients didn’t include milk.
“While the specific ingredient “whey” is included in the ingredient declaration, the presence of milk is not identified in the ingredient list or declared in the allergen “contains” statement,” the company-written notice says.
Those who bought the Blueberry Chia Waffles can return them for a full refund. Anyone with questions can call the Park City, Utah, company at 801-328-4067, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. or email flapjacks@kodiakcakes.com.
Never miss a local story.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments