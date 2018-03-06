Several food allergies involved in bars’ recall — and more recalls could be coming

Multiple food allergens not stated in the ingredients caused the recall of three lines of IDLife bars.
And this could be the first of several similar recalls.
When the roots of a recall go back to an outside manufacturer that might make similar products for other companies, those similar products often get recalled for the same reason. And IDLife says in its FDA-posted recall notice that “the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the contract manufacturer’s quality control procedures.”
Lot Nos. A3617-1 and 03047-1 of IDLife’s Kids Bars might have almonds and coconut oil not listed among the ingredients. Lot Nos. PR33471, PR3177 and PR31971 of IDLife’s Protein Bars might have undisclosed almonds. And there might be peanuts not disclosed in lot Nos. SN32071 and SN30771 of the IDLife Snack Bars.
IDLife asks purchasers of these bars to return them for a full refund. Anyone with questions can call 972-987-4430, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
David J. Neal
