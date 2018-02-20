Tacos and late-night DJ parties highlight these South Beach food festival events

During South Beach Wine & Food Festival, good times and great bites don’t end when the sun goes down. Keep the party going late into the night at these can’t-miss food festival events.
Tacos After Dark
Nothing curbs late-night munchies quite like tacos. Pair those with endless tequila and you’ve got one heck of a party
On Thursday, seven-time James Beard Award-winning chef Rick Bayless will host Tacos After Dark at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel. Presented by Tequila Cazadores and sponsored by The National Pork Board, the event will bring together a slew of ‘taco tastemakers’ to deliver their own creative takes on the taco poolside at the Loews.
The event will run from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Guest must be 21 or older.
Tickets cost $15 and are available at http://sobewff.org/tacos/
Pig Beach NYC at the Nautilus South Beach
This one isn’t a SOBEWFF event, but it did catch our attention.
Kick off Festival Week with the folks from critically acclaimed Brooklyn barbecue joint Pig Beach. There will be unlimited barbecue (think baby back ribs, turkey breast, brisket and plenty of fixins), live music by The French Horn Collective, cocktails and more. The event is Thursday from 6-10 p.m.
Tickets are $75 and include all you can eat plus two adult beverages.
Cost: $75
Tickets: Available through Eventbrite.com
Art of the Tiki
You can catch some of the country’s leading bartenders slinging rum-centric tropical drinks at Kimpton Surfcomber on Friday as they go head-to-head in Art of the Tiki.
You’ll get to sip on the entries and chow down on Hawaiian-inspired bites while a panel of judges evaluates each cocktail. This year’s host is celebrity chef Anne Burrell from the Food Network series “Worst Cooks in America.”
The winning bartender will be crowned Tiki King or Queen. The event will take place from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Walshy Fire's Rum & Bass Beach Party
Don’t forget your flip-flops or your tolerance for alcohol as you head to the Delano to catch Major Lazer’s Walshy Fire and Miami favorite DJ Irie set the beat for an evening of Rum & Bass on Saturday.
Fuel up with late-night bites crafted by some of the city’s leading chefs, while sipping endless rum cocktails by Bacardi as you dance the night away shoreside beneath the stars.
The event will run from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Guests must be 21 or older.
Tickets are $100 and available at: http://sobewff.org/bacardi/
