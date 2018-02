Miami Herald reporter Carlos Frias sits down with photographer Jake Katel to talk about coffee. Jake Katel set out to tell the story of Miami's love affair with Cuban coffee by photographing all the "ventanitas" on Calle Ocho, from the beach to the Everglades. (He also hit some beloved spots off SW 8th St. as he traced Miami's development from east to west.) His project turned into a book that will be featured at this year's Miami Book Fair.