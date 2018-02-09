Here’s how to make the most out of National Pizza Day (yes, it’s a thing)

It’s (almost) everyone’s favorite food.
We’re talking about pizza. A carb loaded, cheese topped dish that originated in Italy but now is as American as apple pie. According to number crunching site statista.com, in 2017 there were 75,243 pizza restaurants in the U.S. in 2017. Pass the Parmesan.
And Friday there’s a whole day dedicated to it. Yes, National Pizza Day —it’s a thing.
To commemorate this special, caloric occasion, various chains are doling out the deals. Here are our local favorites:
▪ California Pizza Kitchen: Duck in here to try out a free upgrade of CPK’s new low-carb Cauliflower Pizza. That’s a saving of $2.50. The restaurant says it’s “a custom blend of cauliflower, mozzarella cheese, rice flour, herbs and spices.”
▪ Little Caesars: This place is already a good deal. The carryout cheese and/or pepperoni so called Hot and Readys are just $5. Upgrade to a Most Pepperoni pizza, with more meat, for just $1.
▪ Papa John’s: Snag a large or pan two-topping carryout special for $7.99 or dual layer pepperoni pizza for $10.
▪ Pizza Hut: Get two medium, two-topping pies for $5.99 each.
▪ Yard House: Pizzas are half-priced during happy hour, at all South Florida locations from 3 to 6 p.m. Bonus: The Miami Beach location’s happy hour goes from 3 to 7:30 p.m. Can we say Friyay?
