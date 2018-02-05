Almonds recalled after mixup that could cause a life-threatening allergic reaction.

A packaging snafu that threatens some people with a food allergy resulted in a recall of almonds sold at Aldi supermarkets.
The bags of Southern Grove Unsalted Almonds recalled by Kanan Enterprises have a best-by date of Sept. 25, 2018, and also might have wasabi almonds, as a customer informed Kanan. Wasabi almonds contain wheat and soy, which aren’t listed in the ingredients. No big deal for most people. Humongous deal for those with wheat and soy allergies.
“People who have an allergy to wheat or soy run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” the recall notice states.
These almonds went out to Aldi stores in Florida, New York, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.
Consumers can return the product for a full refund. Those with questions should call 1-800-860-5464, 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday.
