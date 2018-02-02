The shellfish in the soup nearly killed someone. The soup’s been recalled nationwide.

A near-fatal allergic reaction prompted JFC International to recall all lots of Kimchi Hot Pot Soup Base.
The ingredients on the pouch don’t include either crustacean shellfish, shrimp or crab, but the soup base does. That’s a serious matter for those with a shellfish food allergy, as JFC’s FDA-posted recall notice states.
“Individuals who have allergies to crustacean shellfish run the risk of a serious life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product,” the recall notice says. “One incident has been reported to date in connection with this issue.”
JFC found out about the problem when they heard about a customer’s allergic reaction.
The soup base was distributed between Oct. 1, 2016, and Wednesday to retail stores and food service operators in Alaska, Arizona, California, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New England, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.
Consumers can return the soup base to the place of purchase for a full refund. Those with questions can call JFC at 1-800-633-1004, Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Eastern time, or via email at consserv@jfc.com.
