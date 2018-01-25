Recall alert: These meatballs may have listeria, and 3,400 pounds called a ‘hazard’

More than 3,400 pounds of frozen meatballs were recalled Wednesday night over listeria fears. The ready-to-eat frozen meatballs were shipped to distributors along the Atlantic Coast and throughout the Southeast.

Rich Products shipped cases of six 6-pound bags of “Member’s Mark Casa Di Bertacchi Italian-Style Beef Meatballs” to food distributors in Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The meatballs have a Best By date of Dec. 17, 2018 and a lot No. of 15507351.

The USDA says it learned of the problem Wednesday when Rich Products told the USDA’s Food Safety Inspection Service they shipped meatballs with listeria into the marketplace.

“FSIS and the company are concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers,” states the recall notice. “Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

Listeria monocytogenes cause listeriosis, a sometimes fatal infection in young children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. Miscarriages and stillbirths can result when pregnant women get infected. Healthy people might have to deal with diarrhea, nausea, harsh headaches, feverish temperatures, stomach pains and muscle stiffness.

That’s why this is a Class I recall, which the FSIS defines as “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

Consumers with questions can contact Rich Products at 800-356-7094.