More than 500 pounds of chicken fritters declared a ‘health hazard’

Perdue Foods recalled about 530 pounds of chicken fritters Tuesday night because they have eggs even though the packaging doesn’t say so.
A Dec. 6 run of chicken breast tenderloin fritters, which have egg whites, were packaged as Chef Redi Homestyle Chicken Tender Fritters, which don’t.
That’s a minor issue to most people. But to those who have egg allergies, one of the most prominent allergies among children, it’s a major problem because egg isn’t included among the ingredients.
That’s why the U.S. Department of Agriculture made it a Class I recall, meaning “this is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”
The 10-pound boxes, each with two 5-pound plastic bags of chicken fritters, were shipped to food service places in Florida, Washington, D.C., and Maryland. Inside the USDA inspection mark is “P-11507.”
Customers with questions can contact Perdue at 877-727-3447.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
